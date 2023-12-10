Salvation Army issues bell ringing challenge for final day of collecting Angel Trees

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Salvation Army was out in full force at the Walmart on Lawrence Rd. for their annual Bell Ringing Challenge.

To signal the last day of taking in Angel Tree donations the Salvation Army sets a goal for themselves to do what they can to reach $2.4 million in donations at their red kettles.

It’s just four hours, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to raise the goal, and our local branch said they feel confident about reaching their goal of $3,000 this time around.

“Well last year, we did $1,200 last year, so we thought we’d push a little bit with the Grinch out here today, so we’re hoping to get $3,000. Maybe, as the Grinch says, a little more, so we’re excited about it,” Salvation Army Commanding Officer Maj. Joe Burton said.

The Salvation Army will know how much they raised once everything gets totaled on Monday, Dec. 11, and the angel tree gifts will be distributed on Thursday, Dec.14.

