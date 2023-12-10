Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Salvation Army issues bell ringing challenge for final day of collecting Angel Trees

The Salvation Army is serving more families this year than in years past.
The Salvation Army is serving more families this year than in years past.
By Blake Hill
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Salvation Army was out in full force at the Walmart on Lawrence Rd. for their annual Bell Ringing Challenge.

To signal the last day of taking in Angel Tree donations the Salvation Army sets a goal for themselves to do what they can to reach $2.4 million in donations at their red kettles.

It’s just four hours, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to raise the goal, and our local branch said they feel confident about reaching their goal of $3,000 this time around.

“Well last year, we did $1,200 last year, so we thought we’d push a little bit with the Grinch out here today, so we’re hoping to get $3,000. Maybe, as the Grinch says, a little more, so we’re excited about it,” Salvation Army Commanding Officer Maj. Joe Burton said.

The Salvation Army will know how much they raised once everything gets totaled on Monday, Dec. 11, and the angel tree gifts will be distributed on Thursday, Dec.14.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

"It’s the true meaning of Christmas, and to help people see the true meaning of Christmas."
Christ is King Church holds annual nativity display
"we put the bags out so that people in the city of Wichita Falls can come to morningside and...
Morningside neighborhood sets up annual luminaries
Boys and Girls Club of WF holds annual Christmas Party
Burkburnett High School Swim Team prepares for state