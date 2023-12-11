Arsonist suspect arrested after fire on Cynthia Lane

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Saturday, December 9, the Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a fire on the 3800 block of Cynthia Lane at a vacant car wash, where one man was arrested and later charged with arson.

Around 4:47 p.m., WFFD was notified about the fire. While WFFD was headed toward the fire, they were notified that Jason Wayne Bost was seen leaving the location after the fire had been started, headed toward the Golden Chick on Jacksboro Highway.

WFFD responders noticed while on the scene, that the overhead door to the drive-through car wash bay was partially open and that a tire, wooden crates, and other debris had been set on fire inside the bay.

An investigator headed to the Golden Chick, where Bost was last seen, where the investigator noticed visible black soot on Bost’s face and hands.

Bost attempted to flee the investigator and later officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department. The pursuit ended in the football field of the Wichita Christian School, where Bost was arrested on charges of suspected arson and evading arrest.

Bost was booked in the Wichita County Jail on a total bond of $53,000.

According to WFFD, the fire on Cynthia Lane was extinguished and there were no injuries from the pursuit.

