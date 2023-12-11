Bluey coming to Wichita Falls in February

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show is coming to Wichita Falls this February 20, 2024.

Based on the Emmy®-winning animated series, Bluey’s Big Play will be performed in the Memorial Auditorium at 1300 7th St. Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli will perform their first live theatre show featuring puppetry, sets from the show and live actors.

The tickets pre-sale will begin on December 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. The general public will be able to buy tickets when that ends on December 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Bluey creator Joe Brumm wrote an original story just for this live performance with the Heelers family. Brumm’s story will be accompanied by new music from Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

For pre-sale tickets information and to purchase tickets, visit blueylive.com.

