House fire on Inglewood

House fire took place on Inglewood early this morning, no one was home, and no one was hurt.
House fire took place on Inglewood early this morning, no one was home, and no one was hurt.(KAUZ)
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Early this morning a house fire took place on Inglewood drive in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls Fire Department stated that the fire started in the back of the house, near a bedroom. Causing 40 percent of the home to be damaged.

Responding crews were able to contain the house fire fairly quick this morning.

During the time of the fire, it is known that no one was home, and there were no injury reports. There has been no word on what caused the fire as this time, Stick with News Channel 6 for this developing story.

