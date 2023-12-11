Email City Guide
Seasonal Temperatures and Rain Chances this Week

Rain Chances Return Midweek
Rain Chances Return Midweek
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good evening Texoma! It was a seasonable day with a chilly morning today. Temperatures started out just a few degrees below 30 before warming up into the low-50s. Tomorrow will be a little bit warmer than today and we’ll keep sunny skies around. Tomorrow we start out in the low-30s before warming up into the low-60s. Southerly winds will help to bring the above average temperatures along with some moisture to set up our midweek rain chances. Rain chances open up on Wednesday, but the chance remains for a few showers as best chances look to be west of Texoma. On Thursday, those chances begin to shift east and put Texoma in the bullseye for better rain chances. Scattered showers look likely on Thursday. Rain chances for Friday take place during the early morning hours. However, this depends on the timing of the cold front. Timing of the cold front is still questionable, but right now it looks to be early Friday and will bring the heaviest rainfall. Friday looks to be blustery due to cold wind coming from the north once the front clears. Heading into the weekend, we look to be seasonable and dry.

