Vexus Fiber hosts company day of service

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - To participate in a community-building effort, Vexus Fiber employees volunteered for the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign on December 7 during Vexus’ company-wide day of service.

Employees helped by ringing bells in various locations across Texas. This included Lubbock, Amarillo, San Angelo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, and Tyler.

Vexus said they did this to give back to the community and make a positive impact during the holidays.

Jim Gleason, CEO of Vexus Fiber, said giving back to the community is a significant part of Vexus’ company values. This also contributed to their goal of being a community builder.

Part of that community building included a call to action for other businesses to begin their own annual days of service. Vexus also encourages community members to perform acts of kindness on their own.

Bill Flowers, Regional VP of West Texas said Vexus’ dedication to connectivity relates to both fiber internet services and community service initiatives.

For more information about Vexus Fiber and its community-building initiatives, please visit VexusFiber.com.

Below are some of the photos Vexus Fiber shared with News Channel 6 of their time helping out:

Autoplay

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.