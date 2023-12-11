Victims from Britain Street shooting speak out

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’re speaking with the family of the two women shot on British Street for the first time since those shots rang out on Thursday, December 7.

One of the victims has been released from the hospital, while her mother is listed in critical but stable condition in the ICU.

Those women have been identified by their families as Lindsay Garcia and Susan Kimes. Both were rushed to the hospital last Thursday after police said they were shot.

The suspected shooter was Garcia’s husband Isidro Garcia, who was found dead with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound the next day.

The family said it was a huge sigh of relief that both of them are alive. They said Garcia had gotten surgery on her arm and hand and has since been released from the hospital.

Heather Preston, the sister of Garcia and the daughter of Kimes, said it will be a long road to recovery for both.

She also said she is remaining hopeful as she continues to monitor her mother’s progress in the ICU.

“Really today is the first day that she has been awake and aware. It’s a really difficult, difficult process for her to heal from this, and really there’s not much that I can say. Like, the damage to her jaw is something that’s going to an incredibly long hospital stay,” Preston said.

Kimes has bullet fragments in and around her chest but the doctor’s biggest concern is the bullet that pierced through her jaw.

Preston told us she is thankful that the bullet missed her mother’s teeth, tongue, and artery.

Nurses told her there was no way to predict how long the recovery process would take, but any ounce of progress meant one step closer to recovery.

The family has also posted two GoFundMe pages for both Susan Kimes and Lindsay Garcia.

