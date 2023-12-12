Email City Guide
City of WF announces holiday trash schedule changes

(Mekala Conway)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has announced the upcoming trash schedule changes for the holiday season.

City offices will be closed on Monday, December 25, and Tuesday, December 26. Sanitation workers will be picking up trash on Tuesday, December 26 to not fall behind schedule.

The Christmas trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows:

  • Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, December 26.
  • Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, December 27.
  • Regular service will resume on Thursday, December 28.
  • There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, December 27.
  • The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday, with both returning to normal hours on Tuesday, December 26.

City offices will also be closed on New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1, 2024.

The New Year’s trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows:

  • Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, January 2.
  • Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, January 3.
  • Regular service will resume on Thursday, January 4.
  • There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, January 3.
  • The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday. Both will return to normal hours on Tuesday, January 2.

