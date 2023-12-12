Clouds and a Little Rain into Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

Clouds will continue tonight and Wednesday a slow moving storm system parks to our west. These clouds may give way to some light rain on drizzle as moisture increases on Wednesday, but widespread rain is not looking likely. Clouds and any precipitation will hold temperatures back a little on Wednesday with highs in the 50s. The main storm system responsible for the clouds and any shower chances remains parked west of us into the daytime hours on Thursday, with any widespread rain focused over the Texas Panhandle. This area of rain should move east with our best chances for getting wet coming either late Thursday night or early Friday. Some of the rain could be a little heavy with some places perhaps getting up closer to an inch. Highs on Thursday once again will only rise into the 50s. In fact, 50s remain in the forecast through the weekend, with a little wind added to the mix for Saturday.

