Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Clouds and a Little Rain into Thursday

Mostly cloudy with a little light rain or drizzle on Wednesday and Thursday. Better rain chances arrive late Thursday night.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

Clouds will continue tonight and Wednesday a slow moving storm system parks to our west. These clouds may give way to some light rain on drizzle as moisture increases on Wednesday, but widespread rain is not looking likely. Clouds and any precipitation will hold temperatures back a little on Wednesday with highs in the 50s. The main storm system responsible for the clouds and any shower chances remains parked west of us into the daytime hours on Thursday, with any widespread rain focused over the Texas Panhandle. This area of rain should move east with our best chances for getting wet coming either late Thursday night or early Friday. Some of the rain could be a little heavy with some places perhaps getting up closer to an inch. Highs on Thursday once again will only rise into the 50s. In fact, 50s remain in the forecast through the weekend, with a little wind added to the mix for Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Weather Question of the Day December 12
Weather Question of the Day: History of Tornadoes in Texas
Mostly cloudy with a little light rain or drizzle on Wednesday and Thursday. Better rain...
A Little Rain is on the Way
weather
Rain chances are on the way! 12/12 AM
Mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Clouds with at least some rain chances...
Cool with Some Rain this Week