Communities in Schools to host Gingerbread Jubilee

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Toni Alonzo and Kristin Little joined us in the studio to help spread awareness of their upcoming event, the Gingerbread Jubilee.

The jubilee will be hosted at the Forum on 2120 Speedway Ave. on Thursday, December 14. The first session will start at 11 a.m. and will end at 2 p.m. and will be served with lunch. The other session will start at 4:30 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. with snacks and Santa will be present.

The event is a fundraiser for CIS of the Greater Wichita Falls Area where you can buy an already-built gingerbread house to decorate with all kinds of candy.

The funds will be used to continue to provide student support services while they are on their journey to graduation.

Students will be at the event to entertain, as well as some student elves.

Be sure to join in on this fun event where one house purchased to decorate for $60.00 includes one adult and one child, and for additional children decorating a house, it will be $10.00. If you cannot make the event, a to-go house is available for $35.00 that includes 2 bags of icing and candy.

For more information, you can call Communities in Schools at (940) 704-6595 or visit their website at cis-wichitafallsarea.com.

