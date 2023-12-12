Cool with Some Rain this Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A large, slow moving storm system will impact our weather this week. First, it throws some added clouds our way tonight and Tuesday. Temperatures remain seasonably cool with most places in the 30s tonight and lower 60s for Tuesday. Clouds thicken up some Tuesday night and Wednesday, with some light showers possible by Wednesday. Clouds and at least some rain chances remain in the mix Wednesday night and Thursday, but the most widespread rain will likely be west of us during this time frame. However, the main storm system finally gets a kick and moves over us late Thursday night. This is when the most widespread rain fall should occur over us. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, with a few claps of thunder also possible. Shower linger into Friday as the main storm system finally moves east of us. Highs on Wednesday through Friday will mainly be in the 50s. Drier, but cool weather sticks around into the weekend.

