Downtown WF Development to dedicate upcoming parade to shooting victim

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita Falls Development has announced that the upcoming City Lights Parade and Festival will be dedicated to Susan Kimes, one of the Britain Street shooting victims.

The announcement was made over Facebook that the event will honor the Discover Wichita Falls, Texas Convention and Visitors Bureau and MPEC Marketing Manager.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development said Kimes has made a profound impact on their organization and her influence on the local economy is unparalleled.

The parade starts at 7:00 p.m. at Travis and 8th Street and will go down 8th Street to Ohio, Ohio to 9th, and up 9th to First Baptist Church.

Kimes and the other victim were shot on Thursday, December 7, where she suffered a gunshot wound to the jaw.

Susan Kimes’ GoFundMe can be found here and more details on the 31st Annual City of Lights Parade can be found here.

