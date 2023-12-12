Fmr. Clay County sheriff Lyde ordered to continue jail sentence

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Clay Country Judicial District Court ordered fmr. Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde back in jail by Dec. 12.

The Hardeman county sheriff’s office confirmed Lyde had turned himself in by around 11:00 a.m. today.

Lyde was released on a medical issue last week and but will now continue his 30-day sentence of which he has completed 10.

He received this sentence on Nov. 27 in which he was convicted of misdemeanor official oppression and document tampering convictions. Lyde illegally held a man in jail and tampered with documents related to a July 12 charge against him.

