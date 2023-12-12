Email City Guide
GoFundMe created for 5-year-old boy in life-threatening condition

By Abigail Jones
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KAUZ) - A GoFundMe was set up to aid with the hospital bills for 5-year-old Michael Kelley who has been diagnosed with epilepsy and Chiari Malformation.

Kelley is in a life-threatening condition and the cost of surgeries for his condition is upwards of $28 thousand.

Chiari Malformation is characterized by the brain sitting so low in a malformed skull that the brain gets shoved into the spine. As a result, Michael is prone to massive seizures and loss of feeling in his extremities among other symptoms.

While Kelley’s family has insurance, that doesn’t cover the entirety of surgeries needed to keep him alive and without pain.

His mother, Sherry Kelley said they first started noticing unusual symptoms in June 2023, such as bad headaches and heavy nose bleeds. It was a week before Thanksgiving when Kelley suffered his first seizure, a full 12 minutes of fear and uncertainty according to Sherry.

The GoFundMe can be found here.

