GoFundMe made in aid of family of fatally shot Whitney teen

By Abigail Jones
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WHITNEY, Texas (KAUZ) - After Louise Jean Wilson, 17 was fatally shot in a road rage incident Dec. 10, a GoFundMe account was set up to help support her family. At the time, Wilson was traveling from her hometown of Whitney to Galveston when she was shot in Houston.

Police said the after Wilson cut the suspected gunman off, he pulled up beside her and fired several rounds into the car. These shots fatally struck Wilson and wounded one of two passengers riding with her.

The GoFundMe account states that, “Louise had such a bright future ahead of her. She was a caring and gentle soul with a lovely personality that could light up a room. Her life had far reaching impacts that only now we are able to comprehend. She is forever in our hearts and memories.”

The account said its purpose is to shower the Wilson family with love, support and help during this traumatic time. The funds from the account will go towards offsetting funeral expenses.

Visitation will be on Dec. 18 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. CST at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Home in Whitney. A service will be held Dec. 19 at 2:00 p.m.

