Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Parks and Rec to hold City Lights Trolley Tours

Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation to hold City Lights Trolley Tours
Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation to hold City Lights Trolley Tours(KAUZ)
By Abigail Jones
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department is holding its annual City Lights Trolley Tour Dec. 12 through Dec 14.

The Trolley will run hourly from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Each ride costs $7 per person.

To begin the tour, the department is providing hot chocolate and cookies along with an opportunity to meet Santa on the second floor of the Recreation Center on 600 11th St.

The trolley will drive by the Fantasy of Lights and continue throughout the Country Club, returning back to the Recreation Center after an hour.

Sign up in advance by calling 940-761-7490 or by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Communities in School is hosting the Gingerbread Jubilee on Dec. 14 with separate sessions of...
Communities in Schools to host Gingerbread Jubilee
TDCJ releases information on inmate assault of an Allred Correctional Officer
Upcoming parade to be dedicated to Susan Kimes
Downtown WF Development to dedicate upcoming parade to shooting victim
GoFundMe created for 5-year-old boy in life-threatening condition
GoFundMe created for 5-year-old boy in life-threatening condition