Parks and Rec to hold City Lights Trolley Tours

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department is holding its annual City Lights Trolley Tour Dec. 12 through Dec 14.

The Trolley will run hourly from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Each ride costs $7 per person.

To begin the tour, the department is providing hot chocolate and cookies along with an opportunity to meet Santa on the second floor of the Recreation Center on 600 11th St.

The trolley will drive by the Fantasy of Lights and continue throughout the Country Club, returning back to the Recreation Center after an hour.

Sign up in advance by calling 940-761-7490 or by clicking here.

