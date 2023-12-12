Rain chances are on the way! 12/12 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and can expect to see highs in the low to mid 60s as we will see a high of 62 degrees. Winds will be sustained blowing out of the south east at 10-15 mph. We are going to stay dry throughout the day today as chances will start to increase heading into tomorrow. Overall, today will be a great day for any Christmas shopping.

Wednesday, we will see highs in the low to mid 50s with a high of 55 degrees. Winds will be blowing from the south east at 10-15 mph. We can expect to see showers throughout the day with a few pop up thunderstorms.

Thursday, we will see a high of 55 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. We will continue to see showers throughout the day with some pop up thunderstorms. This will continue overnight into Friday morning. We can expect to see cold and wet overnight lows in the mid 30s.

Friday, we will see a high of 53 degrees, with an overnight low of 37 degrees. We will see heavy rain throughout the day with some rumbles of thunder before clearing out late Friday night to early Saturday morning.

Saturday we will see a high of 56 degrees with an overnight low of 34 degrees. We will see mostly cloudy skies with winds blowing light throughout the day.

Sunday, we will see a high of 61 degrees. We can expect to see partly cloudy skies with no rain throughout the day. We will see overnight lows in the upper 30s with winds blowing from the west at 5-10 mph.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

