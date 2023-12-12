Email City Guide
TDCJ releases information on inmate assault of an Allred Correctional Officer

(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A representative with The Texas Department of Criminal Justice told News Channel 6 information about the assault of a correctional officer by an inmate.

The assault occurred on Thursday, December 7 and the officer was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and has since been released from the hospital.

The representative said that around 55% of the correctional officer positions are filled at the unit. However, the representative said that the incident was not related to staffing.

The incident is actively under investigation.

The last time that we reported on this kind of situation was in September 2022, when we received multiple tips about recent attacks on correctional officers and alleged staffing issues at the James V. Allred Unit in Wichita County.

TDCJ officials confirmed a correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate on August 2022 and on September 2022.

