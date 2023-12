WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First Alert Meteorologist Jaden Knowles asked if you knew what the highest number of December tornadoes has been in Texas since 1950.

A. 12

B. 21

C. 23

The correct answer is C “23.”

Kairos Restorative Medicine sponsors the weather question of the day.

