WFISD discusses Amplify Curriculum; Response to substitutes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD district leaders approved the purchase of the Amplify Curriculum Course for all WFISD elementary schools.

The decision means the reading curriculum at all the schools would look the same.

WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said it’s also not going to cost taxpayers anything, the first round earlier this year was paid for by the Texas Education Agency, and this second round’s $430,000 price tag is being paid for by a grant from the James N. McCoy Foundation.

The McCoy Foundation told WFISD there’s nothing more important than teaching kids to read, and that’s exactly what this program is all about.

The first round was for Southern Hills, Burgess, and Booker T. Washington Elementary schools, where the program has been successful this year.

Now the program is heading to five more schools: Scotland Park, Zundy, Fain, Cunningham, and Franklin Elementary.

“This is going to give us an opportunity to align all of our elementary reading curriculum across the whole district, so when you go in one elementary and see a reading curriculum, now pretty soon in the next year and a half you’ll be able to go to any elementary, and see the same reading curriculum in action. It’s a big game changer for us,” Dr. Lee said.

Also at the school board meeting three substitute teachers with WFISD spoke up about feeling unappreciated.

Vanity Washington is one of those substitutes, and she previous spoke up about what’s causing tension. She said it had to do with the board not giving substitute teachers a retention bonus like other WFISD employees were given.

Another sub that spoke said students are hostile toward substitute teachers, and said it got so bad she was ready to quit for good.

All three urged district leaders to make changes before they lose what substitutes they have.

“We talked a little bit about, how can we make subs feel valued because they are a valuable contribution to the team because we couldn’t do what we do without substitutes. We’re looking at a pay bump, I don’t think it’s been a decade since there’s been a pay bump, a pay increase, a pay raise for substitutes. We’re looking at different options, different ideas, the board has discussed that and then we’ll come up with solutions,” Dr. Lee said.

According to Ashley Thomas, the Public Information Officer for the WFISD, substitute teachers last received a pay raise in the 2015-16 school year, that’s when pay rates were increased by 10 to 25 dollars a day depending on a substitute’s certified status.

Washington begged the question to the school board, “Can the WFISD function without it’s substitute teachers?”

Dr. Lee confirmed that they cannot, and they want to do what they can to show subs that they are appreciated.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.