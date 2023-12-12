WFISD teacher recognized as National Board Certified Teacher

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, a WFISD teacher has been recognized as a National Board Certified Teacher.

West Foundation Elementary teacher Sarah White-Jones was recognized by the Texas National Board Coalition for Teaching.

A National Board Certified Teacher has achieved the highest professional credential in the field of teaching.

Ms. White-Jones is the first elementary teacher in WFISD to achieve this accomplishment and is only the second teacher in WFISD to receive this recognition.

According to WFISD, Only 0.29% of teachers in Texas are National Board Certified. The certification requires that teachers analyze their teaching practices and connect their content knowledge and pedagogical skills to positively improve student learning.

Congratulations, to Ms. White Jones, from all of us here at News Channel 6.

