WFPD returns elves to Wichita Falls boy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department made a special delivery to one little boy in Wichita Falls.

“I felt like it was something that we needed to do so I quickly made contact with everyone,” said Brian Arias, with the Wichita Falls Police Department.

A few weeks ago Arias, arrested three elves and their elf dog who broke into a building. The mischievous elves tried to escape with a very valuable item.

“The elf possibly breaking into Human Society to get this puppy to give to the boy,” said Arias.

“When the police came he said is your name Jonasson Johnson and I said yes sir. Then he said well we have heard that you were missing some elves and Santa came to bail them out,” said Jonasson Johnson, Elf owner.

But the story doesn’t stop there. Jonasson got a surprise from Santa.

“He wanted us to give this to you. I’m gonna have my partner read it out to you and we really want you to listen close because this is coming from the big man himself. My dearest, it has sparked a light inside my heart seeing all the wonderful things that you have done for all the kids in your area this year,” Arias.

Jonasson couldn’t believe what he heard next.

“I wanted to bless you with a special surprise. This is Minnie, a little dog just for you,” said Arais.

He has been waiting for a dog for quite some time. What he’s looking for is a best friend.

“I just want a dog because I want a dog that can me pick her up and sleep with me and all type of stuff,” said Jonasson.

His mother can see why Santa went above and beyond for her son.

“He always trying to make sure even with friends or family or whoever it is around me if they are missing something or they lack something. He always tries to give and always tries to help people like that’s just his natural instincts,” said Jalissa Johnson.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.