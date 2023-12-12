YMCA holds blood drive with Our Blood Institute

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - YMCA partnered with Our Blood Institute December 11 by holding the first of a series of blood drives.

The drive lasted from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. and was held at the YMCA Bill Bartley branch on 5001 Bartley Drive. Donors were given a long-sleeve holiday t-shirt and two free movie tickets upon donating.

Over 30 donors participated in the drive. This drive was the beginning of a series of partnered blood drives between YMCA and Our Blood Institute aimed at impacting the community.

AJ Hernandez, YMCA president and CEO, said these drives are direct part of YMCA’s Strategic Vision Plan to strengthen and enrich the community. Hernandez was also the chief blood drive coordinator.

