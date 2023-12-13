Benjamin looking to go back to back in State Championship game

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Benjamin Mustangs are looking to capture their second state title in program history.

Benjamin won their first state title in program history last season under Head Coach Nathan Hayes.

The Mustangs finished the 22-23 season undefeated.

Coach Hayes has led the team to another unbeaten season and hoping his team can cap it off with another state title.

Benjamin has averaged 66 points per game this season and has gone 29-0 since last season.

The Mustangs will go up against the unbeaten Oglesby Tigers at 2:00 pm from AT&T Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.