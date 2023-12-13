Email City Guide
ElectriCritters light display at River Bend Nature Center

By Spencer R. Smith and Abigail Jones
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - River Bend Nature Center is continuing the holiday season with its annual ElectriCritters light display.

The ElectriCritters display is open every Friday and Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from now until December 23rd.

The lighted display has 60,000 lights on over 200 displays throughout the trail and facility.

The lights highlight some of the beautiful scenery at the River Bend Nature Center.

Thanks to several donors supporting the non-profit, they’re able to put on ElectriCritters for free to all who are attending.

They also accept donations from people who come to help with future events and activities.

