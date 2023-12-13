Email City Guide
Final week in Tree of Lights Campaign for Hospice of Wichita Falls

Tree of Lights Campaign for Hospice of Wichita Falls is coming to an end, help reach their goal of $300,000 by donating before Friday.
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Alisa Echols, the executive director of Hospice of Wichita Falls joined us in studio this morning to talk about the final week of their Tree of Lights Campaign.

The Hospice of Wichita Falls’ Tree of Lights Campaign ends this Friday, December 15 at 5:00 p.m.

Today they announced that they have raised around $220,000 in this year’s campaign so far, with only $80,000 left to go. Their goal is $300,000 for the year all together, and if they meet that goal, then the star on top of the tree will light up at the Southwest Building on Kemp.

Help them reach their goal by heading over to howf.org, or to their office at 4909 Johnson Road, or call at 940-691-0984 on Radio Day, which is on Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to make donations through 102.3 The Bull. They also have a Venmo account at Hospice of WF accepting donations as well.

For every $10 donated, one light will be lit up on the tree for the fundraiser, and to honor the memory of someone.

You can help make a difference by supporting those who are facing life-threatening illnesses right here in Wichita Falls.

Hospice of Wichita Falls is a non-profit and with this campaign, they are able to provide care to everyone, no matter their financial status.

