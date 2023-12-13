Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Heise scores 25, Northern Iowa defeats Prairie View A&M 74-55

Led by Nate Heise's 25 points, the Northern Iowa Panthers defeated the Prairie View A&M Panthers 74-55
Generic Basketball
Generic Basketball(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Nate Heise’s 25 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Prairie View A&M 74-55 on Tuesday night.

Heise added 10 rebounds for the Panthers (4-7). Tytan Anderson scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Bowen Born shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Panthers (4-5) were led in scoring by Javontae Hopkins, who finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. Prairie View A&M also got 11 points and two steals from Kevin McGaskey. In addition, Chris Felix Jr. had 10 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

LeBron James claps after his son, Southern California guard Bronny James scored a three-point...
LeBron James says 'moment was everything' seeing son Bronny's debut for Southern Cal
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic reacts to a call during the second half of an NBA...
Doncic, Hardaway led Mavs over Lakers 127-125 in LA's first game since winning NBA Cup
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
Spurs' Bassey to miss remainder of season after tearing ACL in NBA G League game
Logo
Mavericks face the Lakers on 3-game win streak