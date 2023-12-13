Isolated showers off and on throughout the day 12/13 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and can expect to see isolated showers throughout the day as well. We will see highs in the upper 50s as we will see a high of 57 degrees. Winds will be sustained blowing out of the south east at 10-15 mph. We can expect to see overnight lows in the upper 30s. Overall, today will be a cooler and gloomy day.

Thursday, we will see a high of 57 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. We will continue to see showers throughout the day with some pop up thunderstorms overnight into Friday morning. We will see sustained winds blowing from the east at 10-15 mph. We can expect to see cold and wet overnight lows in the low 40s.

Friday, we will see a high of 50 degrees, with an overnight low of 38 degrees. We will see heavy rain early on in the morning before becoming isolated heading into the afternoon hours. We will see north west winds at 10-15 mph as that cold front makes its way across Texoma.

Saturday we will see a high of 54 degrees with an overnight low of 30 degrees. We will see mostly cloudy skies with winds blowing light throughout the day.

Sunday, we will see a high of 57 degrees. We can expect to see partly cloudy skies with no rain throughout the day. We will see overnight lows in the low 30s with winds blowing from the north at 5-10 mph.

Monday, we can expect to see highs in the upper 50s as we will see a high of 58 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 34 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday, we will see a high of 63 degrees.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.