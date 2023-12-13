Murder trial for Vernon man’s murder begins

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The murder trial for the death of Andre Ray Sandoval was held on Tuesday afternoon.

54-year-old Bradford Allen Thompson of Vernon was previously arrested in 2022 after officers with the Vernon Police Department found Sandoval lying facedown in a vacant lot with several gunshot wounds to the back.

The first day of the trial began with the jury being selected. The jury is made up of five men and eight women, one of whom is an alternate.

During opening arguments of the trial, lead prosecutor Staley Heatly told the jury Thompson knew shooting Andre Sandoval would kill him, and said Thompson gunned down Sandoval in cold blood.

Defense Attorney David Rasmussen told the jury Thompson worked a stressful job at Wilbarger General Hospital and for six months he had to deal with the stress of his job and Sandoval terrorizing his family and neighbors, and continued saying Thompson finally snapped.

Following jury selection, Dominique Gonzalez was called to the stand. She lived five blocks away and caught audio of the shooting on her home security system. More than 15 shots were fired on that recording. While the audio was played for the jury, members of the Sandoval family could be heard sobbing loudly in the courtroom.

Family members and witnesses to the crime say that Andre was eating cereal on the curb when Thompson walked across the street from his home and shot him multiple times.

Bradford has been held at the Wilbarger County Jail, since the shooting. This murder was investigated by the Vernon Police Department and the Texas Rangers.

Judge Corneal Curtis is the presiding judge and the case will resume Wednesday, December 13 at 9:00 a.m.

