New housing authority director named while fmr. retires after over 20 years

Housing authority's new director Paris Ward
Housing authority's new director Paris Ward
By Abigail Jones
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Housing Authority executive director Donna Piper retires at the end of December after more than 20 years of leadership and Paris Ward is to fill her position.

“I am fortunate to have had such a solid foundation laid by my predecessor, Donna Piper, and I have had the unique privilege of in-depth on-the-job training for the past 18 months, as the WFHA Deputy Director,” Ward said. “I am standing on strong shoulders and now I am excited to begin creating my own legacy here, at the Housing Authority”.

The new director Ward has worked for the WFHA for over 11 years as residence compliance specialist, ROSS program coordinator and deputy director. She has 17 years of program director experience and has created various programs for the community. These include the young adult job fair, early childhood fair and scholarship essay writing workshop. She has also instructed on community partnership and program development at the national level.

“I am honored and excited to transition into the role of Executive Director of the Wichita Falls Housing Authority,” Ward said. “My goals for the first year are to: maintain and heighten employee morale, maintain a high occupancy rate of more than 95%, continue capital projects of door replacements, begin hosting Town Hall meetings with WFHA residents to foster a feeling of connectivity with upper management and to work towards spotlighting the great work that is done at the WF Housing Authority on local, state and national platforms.”

Ward’s predecessor, Piper received national recognition for programs she developed. Some of her accomplishments include building a new Boys and Girls Club facility to open in 2024, partnering with the community health care center to provide a health clinic on property and improving units with energy efficient lights, new HVAC units and various other renovations.

There will be a retirement luncheon for Piper on December 28 at the Paul Irwin Center at 115 E Wichita St. Community members and WFHA staff are invited to come between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. while WFHA residents are invited at 1:00 p.m.

