Rep. Jackson introduces export transparency legislation

WASHINGTON, DC (KAUZ) - Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) introduced the Maintaining American Superiority by Improving Export Control Transparency Act last week.

This act would require information be provided to Congress about each export license application.

“While America welcomes free trade with many countries around the world, it is not a one-size-fits-all policy. The dangerous practice of unrestricted export controls leaves the door open to America providing China with tools and resources they might use to undermine America as a global leader, both militarily and economically,” Jackson said. “If left unchecked, our export control policies could have disastrous consequences on the world stage.”

DC contact Kate Lair said the act’s required information includes the name of the entity submitting the application, who they are exporting to, what the decision was, and how compliance with U.S. export controls is being monitored.

Jackson said export controls are a critical part of national security, “Therefore, Congress must do everything in its power to keep America first and protect our national security interests, this includes improving transparency and accountability for our export controls which my legislation seeks to do.”

Jackson said he is looking forward to seeing the act signed into law soon.

Read the bill text here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.