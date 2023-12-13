Retired teachers to give books to kindergarteners

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Association of Retired School Personnel is preparing books to distribute to all kindergarten students in the WFISD.

They are meeting today, Dec. 13 at Region IX Education Service Center to ensure every child in the area has a book to take home before Christmas. To achieve this, the WFAARSP will label, sort, and box the books during this meeting.

This effort is a part of a state-wide book project started by the Texas Retired Teachers Association.

The local group raises its funds through donations and raffles. This fundraising is co-chaired by Lola Pepper and Renee Collier, who ordered the books for this project.

Once they are finished, the WFAARSP will deliver the books to each elementary school in the ISD.

