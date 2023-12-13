State rests in second day of Vernon man’s murder trial

WILLBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The state rested Wednesday afternoon in the trial for the murder of Andre Ray Sandoval. 54-year-old Bradford Allen Thompson is accused of gunning down Sandoval back in October of 2022.

The second day of testimony began with three witnesses being called to the stand. Lt. Tyler Bohannon with Vernon Police Department was one of the first officers on the scene. He described seeing Sandoval lying face down in the field. He noted that Sandoval had a broken arm due to being shot by a shotgun.

During his testimony, Lt. Bohannon’s body camera footage was played for the jury. In that video, you could hear Lt. Bohannon instructing officers to detain Thompson and to start chest compressions on Sandoval.

The next law enforcement officer called to the stand was Antonio Sandoval. Officer Sandoval has no familial relation to the victim. He was the officer who detained Thompson. While on the stand, Officer Sandoval said witnesses and neighbors were shouting as he detained Thompson. He also said he saw a shotgun on a nearby bench and two pistols, magazines, and a shirt in the bed of Thompson’s pickup.

During cross-examination, defense attorney David Rasmussen asked both officers if they ever responded to a call where Andre Sandoval was, “disturbing the peace.” Both Lt. Bohannon and Officer Sandoval said no. They did both admit they had seen Sandoval walking around town prior but never had to interact with him while on duty.

Johnny Barnes, a witness who said he heard the gunshots, was called to take the stand, after the officers.

While Barnes was on the stand, an audio recording of the 911 call was played for the jury. Barnes could be heard describing to the operator what he was seeing. Barnes said he witnessed the two pistols and the shotgun being fired. Barnes could also be heard telling the operator Sandoval was trying to crawl away.

After the recording, Barnes told the jury he asked Thompson ‘why he did it’ and Thompson replied, “I’m tired of him being here.” Barnes said Sandoval would come to the neighborhood daily for around two to three weeks but he had never seen Sandoval or Thompson interact before the shooting. Barnes said Thompson had ‘evil in his eyes’ when he spoke to him that day.

Following a break for lunch, a forensic pathologist with Tarrant County, Dr. David Rosenbom took the stand and said according to the autopsy, Sandoval had 31 gunshot wounds. Dr. Rosenbom said Sandoval was shot in the back of the head three times, and several others were in the upper back area. Dr. Rosenbom testified there was no exact way to determine the exact cause of death with the high number of gunshot wounds.

Firearm examiner with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Darrell Morgan, said the shell casings found at the scene belonged to the same guns found in Thompson’s pickup truck. Another DPS staff member, forensic analyst, Marcos Rivera testified there was forensic evidence that proves Thompson was the one who shot the guns.

The state rested its case just before 3:00 p.m. The defense is expected to begin presenting its case Thursday at 9:00 a.m. Thompson is facing 99 years to life in prison if convicted. Be sure to stick with News Channel 6 for the latest developments

