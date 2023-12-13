Texas schools not getting extra safety funds following Fourth Special Session

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Schools across Texas are not going to see an increase to their annual budget like they hoped after Senate Bill 5 did not pass in the Fourth Special Session this year.

The bill was meant to increase school safety measures by increasing budgets, but when the Texas Legislature failed to pass school vouchers, Senate Bill 5 was blocked in retaliation.

The issue was brought up at Dec. 11 WFISD school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee updated the board on how not receiving the funds will affect bonuses for teachers, special education and school safety measures.

“So they’re playing politics with our safety of our kids, too,” One school board member said during the meeting.

“Yes, and the special ed. numbers just continue to go up, and we need that number of kids, that funding to it to match that increase and it did not,” Dr. Lee said back.

The funding was originally supposed to help schools pay for safety measures, such as having a resource officer at each elementary campus.

Now the schools will have no help paying for those measures.

“The good news on that is we planned ahead, a lot of districts passed deficit budgets in order to pay their teachers, or get things in their general fund that they needed. So they were passing million dollar deficit budgets across the state, Wichita Falls ISD did not do that. We passed a balanced budget,” Dr. Lee said.

One issue being faced is giving raises to WFISD teachers, the district is looking into how to do that without creating a deficit.

“We don’t want to do that, we want to continue to be financially sound, be good stewards of our tax payers money. We have done a great job, our finance team, our teachers, of getting the district back in a good financial stability, and so we’ll be able to do some these decisions looking forward. Regardless what the Texas Legislature wants to do because they’re not helping us out in any way,” Dr. Lee said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.