WFPD receives ballistic vests from Shield 616

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department received a lifesaving gift on Tuesday for its newest officers.

Shield 616 donated nine vests to the latest academy graduating class serving the community.

WFPD said the officers would have been issued some form of protection. The ballistic vest is rated to protect them from rifle fire.

At the ceremony, the officers were sent off with a prayer and words of encouragement. Manuel Borrego, Chief of Police for the Wichita Falls Police Department said they wanted to make sure their new police officers are equipped with the best gear to protect themselves.

“We live in a time that’s pretty dangerous at times out there, and we need to make sure that we respond and protect our citizens when they do call us for help or a bad incident occurs,” Chief Borrego said.

Chief Borrego said it feels good to get support from the community. The officers received a bible along with the vests. They were surrounded by the mayor of Wichita Falls and their family members.

