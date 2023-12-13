Email City Guide
Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office presented vests

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sixty deputies received their rifle vests this evening at the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

The presentation started at 6:00 p.m. and lasted about an hour. WCSO said their goal was to have support for the deputies while they were given the armor.

Community members were also able to meet the deputies and thank them for their service.

“Well for us and our team, we were just so thrilled. We do a lot of these presentations and every time we do one, we love seeing this because we know tonight the deputies are going to be better protected and we just love seeing all these people come out to support them cause it sends a real powerful message that we stand with our law enforcement we believe in our law enforcement. We’re thankful for them and we see the good work they’re out there doing, Jake Skifstad, the founder of Shield 616, said.

WCSO also said they hope that doing this with the community brings positivity in the days and months following the ceremony.

