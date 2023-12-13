Wichita Falls boy holds toy drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One 10-year-old boy in Wichita Falls has decided to do something special for other kids this Christmas Season.

Jonasson Johnson and his mother Jalissa Johnson, typically give out toys to one family each year, but this year, Jonasson wanted to go above and beyond.

With the help of his mother, he created Jonasson’s Toy Drive. The two then reached out to several organizations in Wichita Falls and received support. They’re collecting 400 toys and are close to hitting their goal.

“I just wanna do a toy drive to give back to kids in need. Some kids at Christmas time don’t get any presents. They didn’t get any clothes, no presents no toys. I just wanna give them toys to make them feel better,” said Jonasson, founder of Jonasson’s Toy Drive.

His mother wanted to help make his one wish come true.

“There’s not a lot of kids that are willing to sacrifice their stuff to be able to bring joy to someone else. So the fact that he actually doesn’t want anything, and I have been asking him every day what do you want., he always says the gift of giving. That’s a blessing because you never know what someone else is going through,” said Jalissa.

Ten kids from Fain Elementary School received gifts from Jonasson’s Toy Drive today.

If you would like to help Jonasson meet his goal and support children in need, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.