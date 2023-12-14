Best chances for widespread rain will be overnight 12/14 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and can expect to see a line of heavy rain through the overnight hours into Friday morning. We will see highs in the low 60s as we will see a high of 60 degrees. Winds will be sustained blowing out of the south east at 10-15 mph. We can expect to see overnight lows in the low 40s. Overall, today will be similar to yesterday with off and on rain chances throughout the day before becoming sustained this evening.

Friday, we will see a high of 50 degrees, with an overnight low of 40 degrees. We will see heavy rain early on in the morning before becoming isolated heading into the afternoon hours. We will see north west winds at 10-15 mph as that cold front makes its way across Texoma.

Saturday we will see a high of 56 degrees with an overnight low of 30 degrees. We will see mostly cloudy skies with winds blowing light throughout the day.

Sunday, we will see a high of 62 degrees. We can expect to see partly cloudy skies with no rain throughout the day. We will see overnight lows in the low 30s with winds blowing from the north at 5-10 mph.

Monday, we can expect to see highs in the upper 50s as we will see a high of 58 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 34 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday, we will see a high of 61 degrees with an overnight low of 38.

Wednesday, we will see a high of 64 degrees.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

