ER Now gets Road to Net Zero award

ER Now gets Road to Net Zero award
ER Now gets Road to Net Zero award(KAUZ)
By Abigail Jones
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - ER Now located on 4121 Southwest Parkway in Wichita Falls has been awarded the Road to Net Zero Award by Minus 2 Degrees.

ER Now is one of the first freestanding emergency rooms to work towards developing sustainable practices and reducing their carbon footprint.

ER Now Marketing Associate Danielle Flores said it is an honor to receive the award.

M2D is a sustainability startup from Dallas whose mission is to help businesses understand their environmental impact and bring it down to zero.

“It is a yearly award to recognize the efforts put in by individuals or businesses to promote sustainability and reduce environmental impact,” M2D Director of Operations Sadaf Shah said.

Shah said ER Now is one of the first in Wichita Falls to make a key area of operations more sustainable. In this, Shah said, they are pioneering sustainability in Wichita Falls as well supporting the US government’s commitments to bring carbon emissions down 50% by 2030 and 100% by 2050.

“Looking at the bigger picture and current federal legislation, there may be mandatory requirements to disclose your environmental impact and reduction strategies along with financial submissions,” Shah said. “It is a journey, and everyone has to contribute to leaving the planet in a healthy state for the coming generations.”

