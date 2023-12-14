Evee’s 29 help Rice down Incarnate Word 80-57

HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee scored 29 points and Rice beat Incarnate Word 80-57 on Wednesday.

Evee was 12 of 16 from the field for the Owls (4-6). Mekhi Mason scored 14 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line, and added five rebounds. Max Fiedler had 12 points and and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Josiah Hammons led the way for the Cardinals (3-7) with 13 points. Shon Robinson added 11 points for Incarnate Word. In addition, Josh Morgan finished with seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.