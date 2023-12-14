Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Food Bank and Meals on Wheels to receive $10,000 check

.
.
By Abigail Jones
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and Meals on Wheels Wichita County will be receiving a $10,000 check tomorrow from the Boys and Girls Club Alumni and Friends Association.

The check will be presented at the 11:45 p.m. meeting of the Boys and Girls Club Wichita Falls corporate board.

The Vice President of the BGC of America Rob Meinturf will be in attendance.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

ElectriCritters light display at River Bend Nature Center
Tree of Lights Campaign for Hospice of Wichita Falls is coming to an end, help reach their...
Final week in Tree of Lights Campaign for Hospice of Wichita Falls
WFISD teacher recognized as National Board Certified Teacher
Vexus Fiber hosts company day of service