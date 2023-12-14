Food Bank and Meals on Wheels to receive $10,000 check

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and Meals on Wheels Wichita County will be receiving a $10,000 check tomorrow from the Boys and Girls Club Alumni and Friends Association.

The check will be presented at the 11:45 p.m. meeting of the Boys and Girls Club Wichita Falls corporate board.

The Vice President of the BGC of America Rob Meinturf will be in attendance.

