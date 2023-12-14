JOB OPENING: Newscast Director

Email City Guide
KAUZ News Channel 6 is hiring!
KAUZ News Channel 6 is hiring!(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KAUZ, LLC a CBS affiliate in Wichita Falls, TX is seeking a full-time Director for our newscasts. This is an opportunity for a leader who knows broadcast news operations.

  • Director will work with producers to coordinate and execute fast paced, multiple live shot, graphic- and animation-intense newscasts.
  • Direct and TD any assigned newscasts and productions.
  • Perform any production duties as assigned.
  • Must have strong technical knowledge of switcher, video servers, audio, and studio equipment.
  • Ability to clearly give direction to crew while under pressure.
  • Working knowledge of VizRT is a plus.
  • Must be able to work early mornings, nights, weekends, and holidays as required.

We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and company match 401K.  Qualified applicants, please send your resume and link to your work to asmcareers@kauz.com. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

