Jury delivers guilty verdict in Vernon man’s murder trial

(AP)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILLBARGER CO., Texas (KAUZ) - Bradford Allen Thompson, the 54-year-old accused of gunning down Andre Sandoval back in October of 2022, has been found guilty by a jury of his peers.

The defense had the opportunity to call witnesses today, Dec. 14, after the prosecution rested Wednesday afternoon, but they declined to do so. In closing arguments, prosecutors reminded the jury of the body cam footage they saw, the guns collected, and the eyewitnesses they heard from.

After closing arguments, the jury only took about 10 minutes to deliberate before coming back with the guilty verdict. The jury has stepped out to discuss the punishing sentence.

