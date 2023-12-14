Local family wins national Christmas lights award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Brown Family announced themselves as the winners of The Great Christmas Light Fight Show. Their Candy Land-themed life started all because of Brandon Brown’s wife.

“We’re at half a million now,” said Brand Brown, owner of Brown Christmas Lights.

That’s the amount of lights you’ll see on their front lawn.

“I probably put in 500 hours this year...and last year too,” said Brandon and Tiffany Brown.

That’s the amount of time it took them to put everything up. For the past 9 years, The Brown Family has wowed Wichita Falls with their majestic Candy Land-themed lights. But when do they find the time to do this?

“Hour here, an hour there. Mom: I would say the majority of this display is handmade.//Pretty much every act of this is a labor of love with his hands,” said Brandon and Tiffany Brown.

Back in 2021, we interviewed the Brown Family about their Christmas lights decor. Fast forward to today, their love of Christmas lights made them national winners on The Great Christmas Light Fight Show.

“It’s like winning the lottery I guess and here we are. Full shock mood, complete shock. Some tears were definitely shed. I think Sunday was another moment of realization because at the time that they came, we all were just in shock we really didn’t know what to say,” said Brandon and Tiffany Brown.

The Browns were up against other families across the country. They walked away with a trophy and $50,000. It’s the smiles on people’s faces that motivate them to make their display larger than life year after year.

“We do it for the community, that’s what he does it for. We come out here and we put this up for them to enjoy. So we get joy when we see the little kids come through and ask all the fun questions,” said Tiffany Brown.

“It feels great knowing that people enjoy this display every day. We look forward to it every year,” said Rhilyan Brown.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.