Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Local family wins national Christmas lights award

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Brown Family announced themselves as the winners of The Great Christmas Light Fight Show. Their Candy Land-themed life started all because of Brandon Brown’s wife.

“We’re at half a million now,” said Brand Brown, owner of Brown Christmas Lights.

That’s the amount of lights you’ll see on their front lawn.

“I probably put in 500 hours this year...and last year too,” said Brandon and Tiffany Brown.

That’s the amount of time it took them to put everything up. For the past 9 years, The Brown Family has wowed Wichita Falls with their majestic Candy Land-themed lights. But when do they find the time to do this?

“Hour here, an hour there. Mom: I would say the majority of this display is handmade.//Pretty much every act of this is a labor of love with his hands,” said Brandon and Tiffany Brown.

Back in 2021, we interviewed the Brown Family about their Christmas lights decor. Fast forward to today, their love of Christmas lights made them national winners on The Great Christmas Light Fight Show.

“It’s like winning the lottery I guess and here we are. Full shock mood, complete shock. Some tears were definitely shed. I think Sunday was another moment of realization because at the time that they came, we all were just in shock we really didn’t know what to say,” said Brandon and Tiffany Brown.

The Browns were up against other families across the country. They walked away with a trophy and $50,000. It’s the smiles on people’s faces that motivate them to make their display larger than life year after year.

“We do it for the community, that’s what he does it for. We come out here and we put this up for them to enjoy. So we get joy when we see the little kids come through and ask all the fun questions,” said Tiffany Brown.

“It feels great knowing that people enjoy this display every day. We look forward to it every year,” said Rhilyan Brown.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wichita Falls
WFPD returns elves to Wichita Falls boy
Wichita Falls
Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department hosts 42nd Annual Craft Show
Check out the 39th Annual Hangar hosted by the Sheppard Spouses' Club to find several venders...
Spouse support non-profit hosts shopping extravaganza
Loss of crops affect local farmers