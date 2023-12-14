Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Museum of North Texas to open before Christmas Day

.
.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Museum of North Texas History is opening Dec. 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. before it closes for the holidays.

Trains at the museum run at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m for 45 minutes each every day they are open.

“Everyone is busy before Christmas. We wanted our friends and guests to slow down and enjoy the holiday season. The Museum offers something for everyone,” Executive Director Nadine McKown said.

This echoes the thoughts of the museum founders who thought the history of North Texas should be preserved for the the community.

“The Heart of Downtown Model Train exhibit brings smiles to everyone who sees the magical exhibit,” McKown said. “Strolling through the exhibits in the Museum reminds us of the area in which we live and the varied history of the area. Come by and enjoy these two special days before Christmas.”

The museum’s goal is for the people of North Texas to find a story that resonates with them, and as the only general history museum of Wichita Falls, their organization seeks to fill that need for the area.

The museum will be closed from Dec. 21 to Jan. 3, then open from Jan. 4 to 13. The museum is located at 720 Indiana Ave.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Jury delivers guilty verdict in Vernon man’s murder trial, gets life in prison
A domestic disturbance call was made around 11 a.m. Thursday around the 3200 block of...
Possible SWAT maneuver at 3200 block of Cumberland
Wichita Falls
Local family wins national Christmas lights award
WFISD students perform at holiday open house