Museum of North Texas to open before Christmas Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Museum of North Texas History is opening Dec. 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. before it closes for the holidays.

Trains at the museum run at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m for 45 minutes each every day they are open.

“Everyone is busy before Christmas. We wanted our friends and guests to slow down and enjoy the holiday season. The Museum offers something for everyone,” Executive Director Nadine McKown said.

This echoes the thoughts of the museum founders who thought the history of North Texas should be preserved for the the community.

“The Heart of Downtown Model Train exhibit brings smiles to everyone who sees the magical exhibit,” McKown said. “Strolling through the exhibits in the Museum reminds us of the area in which we live and the varied history of the area. Come by and enjoy these two special days before Christmas.”

The museum’s goal is for the people of North Texas to find a story that resonates with them, and as the only general history museum of Wichita Falls, their organization seeks to fill that need for the area.

The museum will be closed from Dec. 21 to Jan. 3, then open from Jan. 4 to 13. The museum is located at 720 Indiana Ave.

