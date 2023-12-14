Email City Guide
Possible SWAT maneuver at 3200 block of Cumberland

A domestic disturbance call was made around 11 a.m. Thursday around the 3200 block of...
A domestic disturbance call was made around 11 a.m. Thursday around the 3200 block of Cumberland Ave.
By Abigail Jones, Samantha Forester and Chantale Belefanti
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A domestic disturbance call was made around 11 a.m. Thursday around the 3200 block of Cumberland Ave.

A man and a woman who retreated back into a home when officers arrived on scene.

The man and the woman have been detained, according to our crews on the scene.

SWAT was last seen busting through a window to get into the home.

Stick with News Channel 6 as this story develops.

