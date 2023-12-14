Rain Chances are on the Increase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The most widespread rain remains parked to our west closer to a large upper level storm system. Further east, only light showers have been seen. This scenario really doesn’t change much tonight or Thursday. Expect more clouds over the majority of the area, with only a few showers showing up here or there. Shower chances will be a little better across the western half of Texoma into Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 40s tonight and 50s to near 60 for Thursday. The main upper air storm system shifts east late Thursday night and Friday, with an eastward push to the area of rain. Rain chances will go up area wide late Thursday night and early Friday. Friday will be a cooler day with most places seeing highs in the 40s and lower 50s. Most of the steadier rain should end by Friday afternoon. The weekend should be dry with seasonably cool weather. Look for highs in the 50s and lower 60s. The week before Christmas looks mild and mainly dry for now.

