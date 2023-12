WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First Alert Meteorologist Jaden Knowles asked if you knew how far visibility has to drop for a dense fog advisory to be issued.

A. 0.10 miles

B. 0.25 miles

C. 0.50 miles

The correct answer is B “0.25 miles”

