WFISD students perform at holiday open house

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Elementary and middle school students at Wichita Falls ISD sang some holiday classics at the Holiday Open House at the Education Center.

District staff, parents, and members of the community sat and watched, and WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee was in the audience singing along to each performance. He told us the holiday season is his favorite time of the year.

“The songs put us in the Christmas spirit, and it’s all of the groups, not just elementary kids. It’s also our middle school kids. We just listened to Barwise. So, just seeing our kids singing Christmas carols brings out the kids and the joy in all of us. so, just hearing the songs is awesome,” Dr. Lee said.

After each of the performances, the choirs were given a box of cookies to enjoy. The district also set up some donuts and hot chocolate for parents and loved ones to enjoy while their kids were performing.

This annual event helps get the district in the holiday spirit, Christmas break begins this Friday, December 15 for WFISD.

