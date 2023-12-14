Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFISD students perform at holiday open house

By Spencer R. Smith and Samantha Forester
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Elementary and middle school students at Wichita Falls ISD sang some holiday classics at the Holiday Open House at the Education Center.

District staff, parents, and members of the community sat and watched, and WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee was in the audience singing along to each performance. He told us the holiday season is his favorite time of the year.

“The songs put us in the Christmas spirit, and it’s all of the groups, not just elementary kids. It’s also our middle school kids. We just listened to Barwise. So, just seeing our kids singing Christmas carols brings out the kids and the joy in all of us. so, just hearing the songs is awesome,” Dr. Lee said.

After each of the performances, the choirs were given a box of cookies to enjoy. The district also set up some donuts and hot chocolate for parents and loved ones to enjoy while their kids were performing.

This annual event helps get the district in the holiday spirit, Christmas break begins this Friday, December 15 for WFISD.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wichita Falls
Local family wins national Christmas lights award
State rests in second day of Vernon man’s murder trial
State rests in second day of Vernon man’s murder trial
State rests in second day of Vernon man’s murder trial
Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative opens new location