Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative opens new location

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative is a nonprofit organization made to educate the community about the Hispanic Culture.

It was established in 2001 with the mission to empower the Hispanic community and others by offering educational, cultural, and leadership opportunities.

The organization has grown a lot over the years accomplishing many things including collaborating with local colleges and universities, providing scholarships for students, hosting several events, and providing many programs.

Now one more accomplishment has been achieved. A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday to mark the opening of the new official location for the nonprofit. Everyone was invited to celebrate alongside Zavala while enjoying coffee, pan dulce, and getting to know board members.

Executive Director Esly Pimentel who began his position in August 2023, explained how he volunteered many years ago and remembers how far they have come since then.

“People were doing things out of their trunks out of their cars, out of their garages. Now to have a centralized location, we can have our things and our board meetings It’s incredible It’s a big step,” Pimentel said.

President of Zavala, Ruby Garrett, said this was a long time coming. She’s also excited for what’s to come in 2024.

“We have our executive director, then we’ll get a receptionist, then we’ll just end up growing our space and then hopefully in 10 years or so we can get an actual community center for Hispanic heritage,” Garrett said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.